THE following cases were heard at the Peterlee and Newton Aycliffe Magistates’ Courts in the last week.

GEORGE MCGOWAN, 44, of Brus Corner, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after he used threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour during an incident at Darlington Railway Station on May 20, 2019. He was also made to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

JAMES HALL, of Gregson Terrace, Seaham, was discharged conditionally for six months and given six penalty driving points after he drove a vehicle without a policy of insurance on September 8, 2019. The 18-year-old pleaded guilty and was made to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

CHELSEY LOUISE PLUMMER, 19, of Seaham, was up in the dock after she was caught behind the wheel whilst under the influence of a controlled drug which exceeded the legal limit on October 20, 2019. The Ash Crescent resident pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a £200 fine and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Plummer was also made to pay a £32 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

WILLIAM REDMAN, of Gregson Terrace, Seaham, was discharged conditionally for six months after he drove a vehicle not in accordance with his class of licence on September 8, 2019. The 72-year-old pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £20 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

SCOTT SPENCER, 28, of Portslade Road, Sunderland, was fined £350 after he drove a vehicle whilst under the influence of a controlled drug which exceeded the specified limit on December 17, 2019. Spencer pleaded guilty and was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. He was also made to pay a £35 victim surcharge.

CONNOR WATSON, of Cooperative Terrace, Stanley, was fined £375 and disqualified from driving for three years after being caught driving whilst under the influence of a controlled drug on September 29, 2019. The 24-year-old pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a £37 victim surcharge and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

MATTHEW JAY CLARKSON, 18, of Maple Court, Toft Hill, was fined £200 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for the 12 months after he was caught behind the wheel whilst under the influence of a controlled drug which exceeded the specified limit on September 13, 2019. Clarkson was ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

FLORIN DINCA, 33, of Fox Street, Seaham, was fined £120 and disqualified from driving for six months after he drove a vehicle on December 30, 2019, whilst disqualified.

KATHLEEN ANN SALKELD, of Great Burdon, Darlington, was discharged conditionally for two years after she assaulted a prison officer by beating her on May 1, 2019. The 26-year-old indicated a plea of guilty and was ordered to pay £250 compensation.

MICHAEL JOHN SCOTT, 51, of Noble Street, Peterlee, was handed a community order and disqualified from driving for 18 months after he was caught behind the wheel on January 9, 2020, whilst disqualified from driving. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £90 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

AARON TYLER WOOD, of Hertford Place, Peterlee, was fined £330 and disqualified from driving for 18 months after he drove a vehicle whilst over the drink drive limit on November 10, 2019. The 21-year-old pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

ANDREW JOHNSON, 22, of Westhills, Stanley, was fined £400 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after he was caught behind the wheel whilst over the drink drive limit on December 18, 2019. Johnson was made to pay a£40 victim surcharge and ordered to pay £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

PAUL GEORGE WILSON, of Station Road, West Auckland, was fined £150 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after he was caught driving whilst under the influence of a controlled drug which exceeded the specified limit. The 54-year-old pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

LEE ALAN KIRKBRIDE, 35, of Albert Street, Shildon, was handed a community order after he assaulted a police office on February 17, 2020. He indicated a plea of guilt and was made to pay £50 compensation.

NATHAN DAVID BAIN, 21, of Dickin Street, Spennymoor, was given a restraining order banning him from contacting a woman after he beat her in October 2019. He changed his plea to guilty and was also given a restraining order and ordered to pay £50 compensation. Bain was made to pay an additional victim surcharge and £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

PAUL ANTHONY PLAYLE, 32, of Seaham, was in the dock after he assaulted a woman by beating her on August 26, 2019. The Queensbury Road resident was made to pay £50 compensation and handed a community order.

RYAN MICHAEL HOLDEN, 25, of Stobart Terrace, Fishburn, was ordered to pay £50 compensation after he damaged a bedroom door intending to destroy or damage on November 8, 2019.

BEN WALKER, of Chandos Street, Darlington, breached a restraining order on March 3, 2020 by contacting a woman. The 25-year-old was given a community order.