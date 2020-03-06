AN inquest has opened into the death of a teenager who died in the River Wear last month.

Earlier today, assistant coroner Dr Leslie Hamilton, opened proceedings into the death of Bishop Auckland youngster, John James Ritchie-Wilson who was found in the River Wear at Toronto Bridge on February 24.

A post-mortem has been carried out however a cause of death has not yet been established.

Following his death, the 13-year-old's family released a statement paying tribute to the youngster, it read: “JJ was an amazing kid, with such an insight and a heart for life.

"With a passion for dancing and the environment along with so many other things that just speak wonderful stories of his character and the heart that drove him.

"He was so loved and shall be greatly missed.

“The family and all of those close around them would like to thank you all so much for the massive response from the public in support of the family during this time, it has been so overwhelming. Every single one has been gratefully appreciated."

The inquest will resume on Monday, July 27, at Crook Coroner's Court.