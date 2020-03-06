A WIDOWER said he was left ‘devastated’ after he turned up to his wife’s funeral only to find her grave had not been dug.

Widower Michael Winter, of Bishop Auckland, said he had grieved twice after Durham County Council failed to prepare his beloved wife, Jean’s burial plot at Bishop Auckland Town Cemetery – despite the arrangements being made.

He said: “I was absolutely shocked, I couldn’t believe it. We felt like we had grieved twice and I want to make sure it doesn’t happen again to anyone. I woke up this morning and just started crying thinking about what had happened.”

Mr Winter had prepared to say goodbye to his beloved wife, Jean, on Wednesday, along with his bereaved family following her death caused by bronchopneumonia and frailty.

The pair met at a YMCA dance in Barnard Castle and spent 60 happy years together.

Following Mrs Winter's death, on February 22, her husband arranged her funeral at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, in Bishop Auckland, where the pair married decades ago.

"Our family came from Carlisle, Kirkby Stephen, Gateshead, and Newcastle for the funeral. We had the service then we all went to Bishop Auckland Town Cemetery to be told Durham County Council hadn't dug the grave despite it being in their system. We sat there for an hour at the top of the cemetery before being taken to Cockton Hill Club. About two hours later they contacted us letting us know we could go back up once they'd dug the grave," said Mr Winter.

Despite the distressed caused, Mr Winter stressed he did not blame the funeral parlour, adding: "I want people to know the parlour, Gibson's Funeral Services, were brilliant and had nothing to do with it.

“Durham County Council have taken responsibility and spoke to us after, they said they were going to waive the fee – I’m not interested in that, that's not the point. The day was spoiled as it was horrendous for us. I've never heard of anything happening like this before but it was just diabolical."

Mr Winter said he told Durham County Council's bereavement services coordinator to give the burial fee to Cancer Research UK instead.

In response to Mr Winter's claims, Graham Harrison, bereavement services manager at Durham County Council, said: “We are very sorry for the distress we have caused to Jean’s family and friends as a result of this error. As soon as we realised our mistake, we took steps to ensure the burial service could take place that day. We have also apologised in person to Jean’s family and waived the fees for the burial.

“Mistakes of this kind are rare but that does not take away from the distress this family has experienced. We will be reviewing what happened to ensure it does not occur again and we would like to reiterate once again how sorry we are.”

Mr Winter has received dozens of cards in memory of his wife and has laid a large red rose display over her grave as said they were her favourite flowers.

"Jean was happy go lucky. She was the life and the soul of every party we went to and nobody had a bad word to say about her,” he added.

Messages of love have also been left at her resting place, one read: "I love you more than words can say. I will miss you and remember you every day."