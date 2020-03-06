A JUDGE fulfilled his pledge to pass a suspended prison sentence on a drink driver, who has made efforts to reform his behaviour.

Jamie Spence wrote off three cars while at least three times over the alcohol limit after taking his girlfriend’s car without her permission, on December 18, 2018.

Appearing before Durham Crown Court, last August, the hearing was told he had drunk heavily through the day, prior to the offences, in Shildon, shortly after 10pm.

Chris Wood, prosecuting, said less than quarter of an hour after taking the Audi A4 he collided with two parked cars in Byerley Road.

Dr Wood said all three cars were written off, with the total bill put at about £48,000.

Angry residents confronted Spence, who left the scene on foot to return to his home.

But he rang one of his two passengers to tell them where he was and she, in turn, told police who went to that address to arrest him.

Spence, 35, of Grassholme Terrace, Newton Aycliffe, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving and no insurance.

Mark Styles, for an “ashamed” Spence, told the court: “He has struggled with an alcohol problem for some time but has taken steps to overcome it.”

Mr Styles said Spence has sought help to address his drinking and has found work.

Judge Christopher Prince agreed to defer sentence for six months, on condition Spence continues to seek help to overcome his alcoholism, keeps out of trouble and saves £300 to pay compensation, or risk a six-month prison sentence.

Going back before Judge Prince, now sitting at Newcastle Crown Court, the hearing was told he has abided by those conditions.

Judge Prince, therefore, imposed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for a year, with a six-month alcohol treatment order, £415 in costs and surcharge, and a year-long driving ban.