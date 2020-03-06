A CHURCH is appealing for money for a renovation project to bring its facilities up to date.

Woodhouse Close Church Community Centre in Bishop Auckland is trying to raise cash to upgrade its toilets: the last renovation was 40 years ago.

The church serves one of the most deprived areas in County Durham and over the past four years the number of people using the church and its facilities has increased, particularly after it established itself as a base for a foodbank.

Between 500 and 600 people use the community centre each week and it has become a bustling hub with advice clinics, art classes and health groups.

However, people with disabilities sometimes have to use the non-disabled toilets, which can cause some challenges. Many of the groups the church manages are for elderly people and easy access to the toilets is essential.

Peter Hall, property steward, said: “More and more organisations are going after the same pot of money therefore you have to do more to justify it.

"The plumbing system is old and there have been a number of leaks, so we were calling the plumber a lot, which has cost implications. The plumber told us that the system had served its life and an upgrade was our best option.”

The church hopes to enhance the fixtures and fittings to make the bathrooms look modern, including new dryers, a new floor, a complete redecoration and LED lights. The cost is expected to be between £22,000 and £24,000.

Mr Hall said: “The upgrade has been made even more necessary in the light of coronavirus because washing our hands is very important and we need better facilities for that.” The church is seeking grants from local charities, and has already had some help from Bishop and Shildon Methodist Circuit. Mr Hall is also applying for help from Veolia, which supports community centres with funding upgrades. The church is looking for a local contractor to carry out the renovations.

Mr Hall said: “People rely on this place for food. People understand what we do, but the building has had significant wear and tear over the years because it’s so well used.”

Durham County Councillor Tanya Tucker said: “Unfortunately to carry on their work they have to fundraise constantly and apply for ever decreasing pots of money. I, and my fellow councillor, Cllr John Lethbridge have supported the church from our Neighbourhood budgets and been very happy to do so. Anything we can do to keep our church helping our community we are pleased to do.”