A COUPLE engaged to be married at a Teesdale beauty spot said they may be forced to postpone their dream day following the closure of a well-known hotel.

Daniel Barnes and Rebecca Peebles said they booked the Jersey Farm Hotel, in Barnard Castle, for their summer 2021 wedding as part of a package deal.

Miss Peebles fell in love with the breathtaking scenery and decided it was the best midway point for her family in Thornaby and Mr Barnes's family in Catterick.

Mr Barnes said: “We loved the venue as my partner Rebecca loves the outdoors, the venue was what she was looking for. It is right in the middle for our families, so it was easier.”

The pair paid a £2,300 deposit securing the venue and were all set for their dream day.

On February 22, the couple received a letter from the hotel stating it was preparing to close its doors after being sold.

The letter read: “I write to advise you contracts for the sale of the Jersey Farm Hotel were exchanged on 19th February 2020 and the sale is due to be completed on 26th February 2020. The purchaser of the hotel is not acquiring the business. Unfortunately, the hotel will therefore close for business on 26th February 2020. It is therefore not possible to honour the booking you have made for your wedding on Monday 21st June 2021 as the hotel will be closed down.

“We will contact you by telephone in the next two working days to discuss this letter with you further and to make arrangements to return your deposit of £2,300 which you have paid in respect of the date you are holding."

“We would like to pass on your details with your approval to the new operator who will be launching a new venue later in the year, I am sure they would be delighted to have a discussion with you regarding a future date.”

Mr Barnes said the Jersey Farm Hotel did not contact him and only responded once he called them.

Since then, the couple said they thought the hotel disconnected their email and telephone before making the payment.

Mr Barnes said: “Now I have no way of contacting them to receive my deposit I am desperate to get this money back so we can look at other venues. It’s caused both me and my partner a lot of stress. I haven’t slept as I’ve been worrying we will not get this money back and we need it so we can book another venue. We don’t have a lot in terms of money so it’s tough for both of us. we may need to postpone and wait.”

The couple are now pleading for the hotel to return their deposit and said they were finally contacted by a representative last night who has organised a meeting with the pair on Monday.

The Northern Echo has been unable to make contact with the management of Jersey Farm Hotel.