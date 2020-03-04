A YOUNG uninsured driver, who has never passed a driving test, was given “a rare chance” of a suspended prison sentence after leading police on a chase round his home town.

Jamie Lee Curry was told he came “within a hair’s breadth” of going straight to custody after admitting dangerous driving, arising from the high-speed pursuit on residential and commercial streets in Willington, on Monday October 21 last year.

Durham Crown Court heard the 20-year-old provisional licence holder was the only person in the Vauxhall Vectra which came to police attention due to the excessive noise emerging from the exhaust as it headed westbound on the A690 in Willington, shortly after 1.25pm.

Dr Chris Wood, prosecuting, said on reaching a junction down the road, the sirens and flashing lights of the unmarked police car were activated, as officers sought to pull over the Vectra, when its speed reached 45-miles per hour on a 30-limit road.

Curry turned left onto Hunwick Lane, and left again passing Spectrum Leisure Centre, still travelling at 45 in the 30-restricted area, going past a children’s play area.

He drove along Armstrong Drive, onto Hall Lane Estate, at up to 50-mph, careering over road calming measures, going back onto the A690, and performing other dangerous manoeuvres, causing oncoming motorists to brake suddenly to avoid a collision.

Having turned into Wear View Estate, he sped to the bottom of Birch Drive and onto a single lane track, known locally as a popular dog walking route.

Dr Wood said the Vectra pulled up near to the entrance of a farm and Curry jumped out, with the car still moving, free-wheeling to a stop against a fence post.

Police recovered Curry’s provisional driving licence and bank card from the car.

No-one was at his home when police visited, but Curry voluntarily attended a police station the next day.

Apart from the dangerous driving, the defendant, now 21, of Birch Drive, Willington, also admitted having no full licence or insurance.

The court was told he has three convictions for 13 offences, including a previous vehicle taking case.

Martin Towers, for Curry, said it was accepted that such driving clearly crossed the custody threshold.

Recorder Paul Greaney QC told Curry: “This was a prolonged period of very bad driving and it was only through good fortune that significant injury, or even death, was not caused.

“There was dangerous overtaking and oncoming motorists were forced to take evasive action.

“When it came to a stop, you stupidly left identifying documents in the car, but, later, you gave a frank account, acknowledging you panicked when you realised police were following as you had no insurance and only a provisional licence.”

Recorder Greaney said he could just avoid an immediate custodial sentence.

He imposed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, with 200-hours’ unpaid work and 20 probation-supervised rehabilitation activity days.

Curry was banned from driving for two years and Recorder Greaney also ordered forfeiture of his Vectra car.