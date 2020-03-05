TELEVISION personality Scarlett Moffatt will present a new show going behind the scenes of the world’s biggest dog show Crufts.
Scarlett, from Bishop Auckland, was spotted at the NEC Birmingham this week ahead of Crufts to launch Crufts Extra, a new YouTube show she will host, which will be live streamed on at the weekend.
She said: “I have watched Crufts all my life and love dogs. I am really excited to speak to all the experts at Crufts who know so much about the different dog breeds and things you can do with your four-legged best friend, from the speedy weaving in agility to the top level training needed to be a heel work to music champion. They say every dog has its day at Crufts and I can’t wait to try and meet every single one of them.”
The show is the third reason Scarlett has had to celebrate this week.
She was also shortlisted in the personality of the year category for The Prettylittlething Awards 2020, by the online fashion retailer, and the Channel 4 series The British Tribe Next Door, which she made with her family, was nominated for a 2020 Royal Television Society Programme Award.