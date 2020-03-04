AN elderly man was taken to hospital following an assault inside a shop.
At around 11.15pm, on Saturday night, a man in his seventies was assaulted by another man, inside the Co-op Store, on North Terrace, in Crook.
The pensioner sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
Officers from Durham Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following the assault.
Investigators said they are working to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident and advised anyone with any information to get in touch.
Witnesses should call Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 447 of February 29 with any information rather than commenting on social media.
Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously by calling 0800-555111.