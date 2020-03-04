A JURY has today found a man guilty of the attempted murder of a man who wrongly branded him a paedophile.
Mark Pearson, 46, had denied trying to kill Michael Inwood on the afternoon of September 9.
Mr Inwood was stabbed outside the Aldi store in Spennymoor eight times, including in the heart and in the lung.
Newcastle Crown Court heard that Mr Inwood had wrongly accused Pearson of being a child sex offender which had led to several verbal altercations between the pair.
During a police interview read out during the trial, Pearson told police Mr Inwood was a bully who was “telling everyone” that he was a paedophile.
Pearson, of Eden Road, Spennymoor, denied stabbing Mr Inwood or carrying a knife.
Pearson, who is a father and grandfather, was this afternoon found guilty on both counts.
He has been remanded into custody and will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on May 1.