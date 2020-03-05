IT has become a common sight over the past few years but loose horses in and around Bishop Auckland have caused disruption, upset and more recently a written-off family car.

Latest figures available to The Northern Echo revealed officers from Durham Police were called out to as many as 194 horse-related incidents last year.

Loose horses, which take up "hundreds of hours" of police time in County Durham, have been seen on football pitches, by the side of busy roads and earlier this week - on a housing estate in St Helen's Auckland.

To highlight the problem, we've put together the key moments - over the last three years - when our equine neighbours have blighted the town.

2020

On March 3, residents in St Helen's Auckland woke to find horses trampling over their gardens and around their vehicles.

One resident said there had been around 20 loose horses wandering around at 7am.

2019

On December 10, while travelling in their Peugeot 308, a mother and daughter collided with a horse in between West Auckland and Evenwood.

Despite no injuries being reported, the horse was left with fatal injuries - prompting the mother urging owners to ensure they didn't wander.

On January 11, four horses illegally grazing on public land and had been wandering around the Henson Close area were recovered by police.

At the time, there had been more than 35 horses seized by Durham Police in the last three months.

2018

On November 20, police had to deal with 24 stray horses in the Henson Close area after members of the public raised concerns.

On March 11, a day of action saw Durham Police deal with more than 30 loose horses in the Greenfields Road area of Bishop Auckland.

A member of the public reported seeing a large number of the group on the road area, prompting a warning by Durham County Council.

On January 17, we reported that Bishop Auckland's playing fields were out of action after loose horses partly 'wrecked' their pitches.

Officials at Bishop Auckland St Mary’s Juniors FC said they had to postpone a number of games due to the actions of a few "mindless" people.

What the police have said

Durham Police said since Operation Strawberry in November 2018, the number of incidents involving stray horses has reduced by 75 percent.

Neighbourhood Inspector Andy Reeves, said officers were dealing with at least three horse-related incidents a day and residents were “blighted” by the animals who would often cause accidents by wandering into the road and even into houses.

After using the 'Control of Horses Act 2015' to enforce mandatory microchipping and horse passports, a microchipping event and Community Protection Warnings and Notices were issued, Insp Reeves said the number of incidents dropped from more than 900 in 2018 to 194 in 2019.

Insp Reeves said: “Any incident is one too many, but since the operation the numbers of horse-related incidents has dropped significantly.

“We are continuing to monitor the incidents on a day-to-day basis and react accordingly.

“We would urge residents to come forward and provide photographs, CCTV or dashcam footage of anyone seen tending to the horses or putting them back into the fields so we can identify them and take further action.

“Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”