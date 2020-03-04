A FAMILY has been left devastated after a much-loved pet went missing from their home.

The dog going by the name of Tickle went missing on Saturday, February 29 at around 5pm from White Lea Farm, Crook.

Tickle’s owner,15-year-old Anna Forbes, has been inseparable from the dog ever since she received it as a seventh birthday present from her grandparents.

She has been left heartbroken by the disappearance and is struggling to come to terms with him not being at home and the uncertainly of his whereabouts.

Her mother Lucy Forbes said: “It is the unknowing that is hurting her so very much. The disappearance has been devastating especially after we sadly lost our 18-year-old Jack Russell to old age a few weeks before the disappearance of Tickle.”

The family think it could be connected to the theft of a quad bike which was stolen at 12.30am on February 24 from White Lea Farm.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of the quad bike being stolen.

“The quad is a red Honda model with a green seed hopper on the rear. It was secured in a shed when it was taken. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 10 of February 24.”

Another quad bike was stolen from White Lea House at about 12.30am on Sunday, March 1.

But the thieves did not manage to get away with a bicycle belonging to Howard Johnson – Anna's grandfather – which was fitted with an immobiliser.

Mr Johnson found it on the back lane from White Lea House to Roddymoor at 7am that morning.

A £500 reward has been offered for Tickle’s safe return. The family ask people to keep their eyes open around Crook, Roddymoor, Billy Row, Sunniside and Stanley Crook.