PET owners still have the chance to enter a competition to find the most photogenic dogs in the North-East.
Entries for The Northern Echo’s Love Your Dog competition close on Friday, March 13.
Dog owners can send in their snaps of their favourite pets to be in with the chance of winning a year’s worth of raw dog food, supplied by Durham Animal Feeds, based in Ferryhill, County Durham.
Twelve pooches will also be featured in Durham Animal Feed's 2021 calendar.
The latest entries in include rescue dog Holly, who has found a new family after being subjected to animal cruelty and is now the "matriarch" of the house, and laid back Bertie, who loves cuddling and was described by his owner as a "one off".
The prize for the overall winner will be voted for by readers. Visit www.northernecho.co.uk/loveyourdog to enter.