A PROLIFIC thief and burglar, described as “a leech” on law-abiding members of the public, committed a two-day mini crime-wave.

Neil McCormack broke into the same garden shed on successive nights, stealing a £1,000 pedal bike and a case of strong lager, among a dozen offences committed in Newton Aycliffe on February 2/3 this year.

Durham Crown Court was told 40-year-old McCormack, who has 30 convictions for 58 offences, is a “third-strike” burglar and was subject of a community order at the time of his latest crime spree.

Jonathan Harley, prosecuting, said he was finally arrested after the alarm was raised when he walked out of Lloyds Pharmacy without paying for razor blades and digital thermometers.

Police arrested him on Stephenson Way and he was found in possession of a butter knife and a multi-tool with an attached blade.

McCormack, of Silkin Way, Newton Aycliffe, appeared before town magistrates the following day and admitted two counts each of non-dwelling burglary, theft and possessing a bladed article, plus one count of criminal damage.

Sent for sentence to the crown court, he also asked for five further offences to be taken into consideration, including another shed burglary in Newton Aycliffe, over the same two days.

Ian West, for McCormack, said, given his client’s record, it was a case of: “Least said, soonest mended,” with his principal mitigation being his prompt guilty pleas.

Imposing a 14-month prison sentence, Judge Jonathan Carroll told McCormack: “You were clearly of a mind to commit as many crimes as you could get away over those two days.

“You just regard this as a lifestyle, taking what you can from other people, like a leech living off the back of people going about their lawful business.”

After sentence was passed, McCormack said: “I’m sorry for what I caused.”