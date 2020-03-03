YOUNGSTERS have landed the chance to showcase their entrepreneurial skills at a regional competition.

Children from Greenfield Community College – which has sites at Newton Aycliffe and Shildon – are taking part in the (FBM) Future Business Magnates competition for schools in County Durham to encourage their business sense and promote teamwork.

Working alongside Mrs Randall, subject specialist in maths and house leader, children have been told to come up with business ideas to help protect the planet.

A spokesperson from the school said: "The business initiative has provided a valuable opportunity for students to work together and with external partners, learning new skills and preparing them for careers in the future.

"The FBM team at Greenfield are looking forward to future challenges in the competition and to developing their innovative business idea.

"Greenfield Community College is committed to supporting students in extended learning opportunities such as FBM where they can achieve success through qualities supported and encouraged by staff including collaboration, responsibility, resilience, reflection and creativity.

"We wish the young entrepreneurs every success in the future."