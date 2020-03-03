A JUDGE was forced to shut a public gallery during an attempted murder trial yesterday after the defendant launched a tirade of abuse against the man he stabbed.

Mark Pearson, of Eden Road, Spennymoor, who denies trying to murder Michael Inwood but admits stabbing him, was giving evidence at Newcastle Crown Court when he began shouting and making demands to return to the cells.

As security led him back to the dock he continued to shout at Mr Inwood, who was metres away in the public gallery, and the pair had an aggressive verbal exchange, shouting at each other along with others.

After a short break, His Honour Judge Sloan QC, announced that the public gallery was closed “because of the risk to security following the melee which could have ensued”.

Pearson, 46, later apologised to the court for the outburst and said he was “deeply sorry”.

He faces two charges, one of attempted murder and another for possession of an offensive weapon.

The offences date back to September 9, 2019, when Michael Inwood was stabbed outside an Aldi shop in Spennymoor at least eight times, including in the heart, lung and neck.

Whilst giving evidence yesterday, Pearson admitted to stabbing Mr Inwood with a lock knife he has owned since he was a teenager after Mr Inwood called him a paedophile on a bus.

The court heard that Mr Inwood mistook Pearson for a sex offender as he is a MAPPA 2 registered, meaning he is a violent offender, not a sexual offender.

Pearson said: “I had just had enough. It was a moment of madness and I just lost it.

“This wouldn’t have happened if he had just left me alone.

“He tortured me for two years calling me an animal and a child molester.

“I have been spat on and I’ve had threats made on my life.

“Now I’ve lost everything because of that little idiot.”

The court heard that the pair sat on the bus for around 45 minutes without any contact before the incident.

The bus driver told the court last week that Pearson made threats to slit Mr Inwood’s throat whilst gesturing with his hand under his neck.

Video footage shown in court from soon after the bus journey showed Mr Inwood taking steps towards Pearson who was backing away with an implement concealed behind his back.

The footage, which was recorded by a member of the public, then shows Pearson strike Mr Inwood several times.

When asked if he wanted a confrontation with Mr Inwood, Pearson said he didn’t and he did his best to stay away from him.

Adding: “I used to walk out of Spennymoor to get a bus so I wouldn’t see anyone and I used to time it so I got there when the bus came.”

And when asked if he threatened or intended to stab Mr Inwood he said: “Not that I recall.

“I was saying I would cut his throat or chop him up.

“The only thing I recall is saying I would shoot him.

“That was the threat.

“I never intended to stab him.

“I tried to run away, not because I was scared but because I didn’t want the chew.

“It was inevitable that this was going to happen.”

The trial continues.