DURHAM County Council has appointed new senior officers following a shake-up of its corporate management team.

Last year, councillors backed plans to create two new £148,583-a-year posts following the departure of several council officers.

The roles include corporate directors for ‘regeneration, economy and growth’ and ‘neighbourhoods and climate change’.

In recent months, the recruitment process and interviews have been taking place behind closed doors.

At last Wednesday’s full council meeting, council leader Simon Henig revealed the names of the successful candidates.

Current head of digital and customer services on the council, Alan Patrickson, will take on the portfolio of neighbourhoods and climate change in April.

The officer has been with the council since 2012 and was previously employed as a ‘waste project director’ with experience working with the private sector and waste-related contracts, councillors were told.

Amy Harhoff, director of regeneration and growth at Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council, will take on Durham’s regeneration, economy and growth role – with a start date to be confirmed.

Previous experience includes roles at Transport for Greater Manchester, Transport for the North, Sheffield City Region and Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council.

Cllr Henig said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to both of them and I’m sure they will be positive additions to our corporate management team.”

A report to full council last year confirmed the two roles will replace the, now deleted, Corporate Director of Regeneration and Local Services role.

Chief Executive of Durham County Council, Terry Collins, previously said the roles would create more capacity in the corporate team to manage workloads.

He added the climate change role in particular would give out a “strong message” about how serious the council is about achieving emissions targets.

This includes reducing council emissions by 80 per cent by 2030 and investigating actions to make the county carbon-neutral by 2050.

At the meeting, another high profile job move was also revealed for the Head of Leisure, Culture and Sport role. Alison Clark, currently a director at Arts Council England, will join the authority in May.

“Originally from Stockton, Alison has extensive regional and national experience and I’m sure will be a great addition to our management team,” Cllr Henig added.