A DISCOUNT card which recognises and rewards the support unpaid carers give neighbours, friends and loved ones has been updated.

The County Durham and Darlington Carers Card, developed by Durham County Council, the region’s NHS clinical commissioning groups and Darlington Borough Council, offers carers discounts and concessions at retail and leisure venues throughout County Durham and Darlington.

Different cards are now available for adults and for young carers and Durham County Carers Support has negotiated a host of new discounts with shops, cafes and businesses to bring 22 new ones onboard so 103 organisations now offer discounts to card holders.

Harry Croft, 17, from Durham, used his art and ICT skills to update the design of the young carers card to make it more appealing to use.

Harry receives support from The Bridge Young Carers Project for people aged five to 18 years old. He was presented with his finalised card design in celebration of January’s Carers Awareness Day and will use the design as part of his college portfolio.

Older carers helped to influence the design of the adult carers card.

Cllr Olwyn Gunn, cabinet member for children and young people’s services, said: “Harry has done a fantastic job refreshing the young carers card. Hopefully the new, colourful design will encourage young carers to use the scheme and take advantage of the fantastic offers available to them.”

In the month leading up to the relaunch of the carers card, Durham County Carers Support service, which offers advice and practical assistance to adults in an unpaid caring role, contacted dozens businesses throughout County Durham and Darlington to inspire them to join the scheme.

Cllr Angela Surtees, Cabinet member for social inclusion, said: “Looking after a loved one can have a big impact on someone’s finances, so it’s great that unpaid carers are able to access these discounts and concessions.

“As part of the refresh of the card, the scheme’s website has also been updated so it’s now much easier for unpaid carers to search a wide range of offers, from home improvements to driving lessons, and from beauty treatments to food offers.”

For details about the discount scheme, including a list of organisations offering discounts, visit durhamcarers.info/carerscard To apply for a card, or to find out more about the support available to adults with a caring role, carers can call Durham County Carers Support on 03000-051213, or email at admin@dccarers.org

Young carers, aged 5 to 18, can apply for a card and find out more about the support available to them, by contacting The Bridge Young Carer's Service on 0191-3832520 or by emailing durhamyoungcarers@family-action.org.uk