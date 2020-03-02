A COCAINE-DEALING window cleaner has been relieved of £26,100 in a crime proceeds confiscation.

James Robson was jailed for three years at Durham Crown Court last May after admitting possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing criminal property, bundles of cash made from the illicit trade in the drug.

The court heard the 62-year-old defendant, who has no previous drug-related convictions, turned to selling cocaine to pay for his own use after developing a habit taking the class A substance.

It followed a police raid on his home in the High Street, Byers Green, near Spennymoor, in October, 2018.

Officers armed with a search warrant recovered a total of 17g of cocaine, some bagged ready for supply, and a dealer’s ‘tick’ list of customers and what they owed.

Rebecca Brown, prosecuting, said the cocaine seized was of a high 77-per cent purity, enough for 34 deals.

She told the court that based on an average street deal sale price of between £40 and £50, the estimated overall value of the recovered drugs was between £1,380 and £1,700.

A total of £15,005 in 13 bundles was found under a bed, while a mobile phone, also seized, contained messages from would-be customers, one of which was sent the day after the raid, referring to Robson as, ‘Honey’.

Miss Brown said Robson initially claimed the drugs were for personal use and the cash came from the sale of property, a cashed-in ISA and work payments.

But he subsequently made admissions at court.

The hearing was told Robson had been out of trouble for 16 years and would lose his window cleaning job as a result of the conviction.

Sentencing him, Judge Jonathan Carroll said Robson appeared to be “actively dealing” to a circle of buyers.

His case was back in court following Proceeds of Crime Act inquiries by police.

Miss Brown said Robson has signed consent forms accepting the confiscation of the £15,005 seized on the day of the raid as well as now about £11,000 from a bank account frozen by police during court proceedings.

She said the remaining cash in the account, about £19,000, would be “unfrozen” to enable the Robson family to use to meet standing orders.

Judge James Adkin, therefore, ruled that Robson benefited from his illegal activities by £26,100, which was the confirmed confiscation sum.