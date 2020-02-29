A WOMAN who is fighting cancer has had her purse- containing photographs of her late husband and son- stolen.
The victim, who has recently had major surgery for cancer, was shopping in Bishop Auckland town centre today when the purse and items of sentimental value were taken from her handbag.
She bought items at the New Look fashion store, in the Newgate Centre, and when she went to the next shop she looked in her handbag to get her purse and realised it had gone.
Police are now appealing for the return of the blue Game of Thrones purse and calling on the thief to have a heart and hand it in.
A spokesperson for Bishop Auckland police said: "The purse did contain cash and store points cards, but most importantly photos of the victims late son and husband."
Anyone with information or who witnessed the item being stolen from the victim's bag is urged call PC 9055 Hall, at Bishop Auckland Response team, by calling Durham Constabulary on 101.
"Likewise, if you were the one who took this item please have a heart and hand it in so the victim can have her precious items back," the spokesperson added.