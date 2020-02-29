CONTROVERSIAL relief roads should be scrapped from major proposals to shape County Durham over the next 15 years, a planning inspector has said.

Durham County Council wanted to spend millions of pounds building two new bypasses around Durham City with a third at Barnard Castle, claiming it would ease congestion.

But the move sparked protests from residents concerned new highways would destroy greenbelt land and pave the way for further developments in countryside areas.

The County Durham Plan sets out a range of development proposals and planning policies for the county until 2035.

Planning Inspector William Fieldhouse has concluded the northern and western relief roads for Durham City are not consistent with national policy or justified.

He said: “The roads are not necessary to facilitate development proposed in the plan, or to safeguard or improve highway safety.

“The benefits that the roads, individually and collectively, would bring in terms of reducing the dominance of car traffic, relieving existing highway network problems, facilitating growth, addressing air quality and improving the historic environment would, overall, be limited.

“On the other hand, both proposed roads would have adverse impacts including on the setting of designated and non-designated heritage assets, valued landscapes, woodland, recreational routes, biodiversity, living conditions in residential properties, and the openness and purposes of the green belt.

“No mitigation measures have been identified that would reduce the harm to a level such that it would be outweighed by the limited benefits the roads would bring, nor do I consider that any such measures exist.”

Five years ago the County Durham Plan was rejected on similar grounds after planning inspector Harold Stephens said it was “flawed” and “unsound”.

Durham Green Party, which has campaigned consistently to block the relief roads, said it was ‘delighted’ with Mr Fieldhouse’s report.

One of the activists, City of Durham Parish Councillor Jonathan Elmer said: “We’ve worked so hard over the years to stop Labour’s plans for executive homes and ‘relief’ roads in the Durham green belt and I’m delighted that the inspector has ruled against the roads for a second time.”

Durham County Council will now address the inspector’s proposed modifications to the plan and respond to him.

A further six weeks of consultation will then be held with any responses being passed on to the inspector, who will consider them and then publish his final findings.

Councillor Marshall said: “We are disappointed about the relief roads as the proposals for them we felt added to the economic opportunities for the county and would benefit communities by reducing congestion and air pollution. We acknowledge the difficult balance between growth and sustainability and accept the inspector’s recommendations.”