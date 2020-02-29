AN Albanian man who entered the UK illegally feared his immigration status would emerge when police began to follow a car he was driving.

Redon Hysaj was at the wheel of a BMW 530D which police checks revealed was uninsured, on Broom Road, Ferryhill, shortly before 5.40pm on December 18.

Durham Crown Court was told the BMW picked up speed when the police driver signalled for it to stop.

Phillip Morley, prosecuting, said it led to a seven-minute pursuit in which the BMW swerved in and out of traffic, performing dangerous overtaking manoeuvres, forcing oncoming motorists to quickly veer out of its path.

Approaching Fishburn in heavy traffic, Hysaj overtook up to four vehicles at once, as well as overtaking a bus on a left hand bend.

Mr Morley said his erratic driving, at up to 80-miles per hour, continued until Salters Lane, in Trimdon Village, where the BMW came to a halt and both Hysaj and his passenger fled on foot.

He was arrested and told police it was a friend’s vehicle which he was driving to meet another associate at the time.

Mr Morley said Hysaj explained he drove as he did as he had no legal documents for being in this country.

Appearing at a plea hearing by video link to Durham Prison, however, Hysaj, 24, who was living in Duke Street, Darlington, at the time, admitted dangerous driving, with no insurance and not in accordance with the licence.

Michele Turner, mitigating, said Hysaj came to the UK illegally under his own steam in October, seeking a new life to escape a criminal gang threatening him harm in his home country.

“He came somewhat naively seeking some kind of protection in the UK.”

She told the court he believed he could drive in this country using his licence from Albania, not realising there were steps he had to take to enable him to do so.

Ms Turner said his claim to seek citizenship in the UK will have to be investigated by the Home Office and she added that she has referred him to an immigration lawyer to assist his application.

Ms Turner also told the court that Hysaj is used to more lax attitudes to speed limits in his own country.

Judge James Adkin imposed a 12-month prison sentence, describing it as, “sustained, extremely dangerous driving in busy traffic”, posing a risk to road users.

He banned Hysaj from driving for 18 months and told him on his release from prison he will either be deported or on licence supervision.