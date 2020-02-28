FORMER Darlington Football Club chairman George Reynolds will remain in custody for another week, at least, until a crown court appearance.
The 83-year-old businessman has been in custody since his arrest on February 21, on suspicion of breaching a restraining order and harassment.
He appeared before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe, the following day, charged with two counts of breaching the order and one of harassment.
The case was sent to Durham Crown Court for a hearing, on March 25, and Mr Reynolds was remanded in custody.
A bail application was adjourned at the court today and re-listed for next Friday, March 6, when the plea hearing will also now take place.
Mr Reynolds, of Neville’s Cross, Durham, was made subject of the order last September after his conviction for harassing a county councillor who objected to his planning application to build holiday pods on land at Toft Hill, near Bishop Auckland.
