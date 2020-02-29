A GROUP of friends who have all experienced mental health issues have joined forces to help people following a string of suspected suicides in their town.

The new 'In This Together' group said they noticed a spike in people suffering with depression, anxiety and falling victim to suicide in Newton Aycliffe.

The members want to share their experiences, give tips on how to improve mental health and guide people to services that are already available.

A group spokesperson said: "We plan to put together events where we can talk about mental health, give workshops on how to improve thoughts and rework the brain to make people better equipped to deal with negative and intrusive thought patterns.

"We also plan to get people out and about – exercise and social activities can help mental wellbeing substantially."

A walk and talk event was launched by the group on Sunday with plans to run the day every two weeks.

The event was set up to encourage people to get out of the house, meet new people and talk about their mental health.

More than 40 people attended the first event despite the weather.

Members said the two mile walk around Great Aycliffe Way was filled with smiles and chatter between old friends and strangers alike.

The next event will be held on Sunday, March 8, at 11am and will meet opposite Stephenson Way Academy and Nursery School.

A mental health coffee morning is also being held on Saturday, March 7, at 11am at The Big Club in Newton Aycliffe.

There will be information on services and groups that are already available in the community as well as ideas on how to promote mental wellbeing.

Tea and Coffee is free and there will be cakes for sale with the proceeds going towards future events and promotion.

Visit @inthistogetherne on Facebook.

Free, confidential help is available from the Samaritans 24 hours a day on 116123.