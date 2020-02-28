A YOUNG boxer has been chosen to represent a select team after showing potential in the sport during sparring sessions.

Ethan Allison, who trains at Bishop Auckland Boxing Club, was chosen to be part of the MTK Global select team.

The youngster headed down to Kent Gloves Boxing Club, Gillingham, to compete after showing impressive progress on spar days.

Matty Stephenson, trainer at Bishop Auckland Boxing Club, said: “Ethan is doing really well, and he is progressing quickly.

“He has only been in the gym for a year and a half and he has excelled expectation.”

The 13-year-old attends sparring events once a month to compete against other youngsters, and will be sparring in Manchester on March 15.

Mr Stephenson added: "Ethan will be taking part in the MTK box cup in Penrith along with ten other teammates from Bishop Auckland ABC.

"We have high hopes for Ethan in this tournament and believe he can come away with a gold medal."

To find out more follow Bishop Auckland Boxing Club on Facebook