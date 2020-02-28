THE family of a teenage boy who died in the River Wear earlier this week have paid tribute to their 'amazing kid'.

John James Ritchie-Wilson died after going into the River Wear at Toronto Bridge, near Bishop Auckland, earlier this week.

In a statement released by Durham Police, the 13-year-old's family said the full circumstances of the tragedy are not known and that a public memorial will be held at some time.

They said: “JJ was an amazing kid, with such an insight and a heart for life.

"With a passion for dancing and the environment along with so many other things that just speak wonderful stories of his character and the heart that drove him.

"He was so loved and shall be greatly missed.

“The family and all of those close around them would like to thank you all so much for the massive response from the public in support of the family during this time, it has been so overwhelming. Every single one has been gratefully appreciated.

“At this time we still don't know the full details for anything.

"Because of which we're hoping that nothing is tied to the family's situation in the forms of anti-bullying or anti-suicide just as we can't be 100 per cent sure. Yes, there are signs but nothing is confirmed. It wouldn't be right for us to promote anything, without full knowledge.

“We are looking into some public memorial service in sometime and details will be given. Until then please allow the family, and those around, to their time, space and peace. We understand that this has been a tragedy that has caught a lot of people who are saddened. But it is time to respect the family's privacy at such a hard time.

“Once again thank you all for all the support that everyone has shown in whatever capacity over the last week.

“JJ you were one of a kind kid, one of a kind."