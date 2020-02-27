THE public will get a rare chance to discover what goes on behind the scenes of local conservation project.
A new exhibition gives details about what goes on behind the scenes of Auckland Castle's restoration, revealing the processes and techniques used to restore the building to its former glory.
Internal building work uncovered features of the building that had remained unseen for hundreds of years along with many other secrets.
The Inside Story: Conserving Auckland Castle will be on at Bishop Trevor Gallery, Auckland Castle, Bishop Auckland, from Wednesday, March 4 to Sunday, September 6. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, last admission 3pm.
Entry to the gallery is included with the admission price, £10 for adults, £8 for concessions, £3 for under-16s or included with Auckland Pass ticket, priced at £12.50 per adult and valid for multiple visits until January 2021.