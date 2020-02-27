A MAN accused of involvement in the supply of amphetamine has admitted “warehousing” a large quantity of the drug, but on behalf of someone else.

Christopher Stephen Mazetti was arrested in a police raid at his home in Shildon, on December 17, last year.

Officers recovered a “substantial” amount of amphetamine, with an estimated sale value of £40,000, from the property in Thomas Street.

The 45-year-old defendant admitted possessing the class B drug with intent to supply at a hearing at Durham Crown Court last month.

But his admission was made on the basis that his role was to store the drugs on behalf of others.

The Crown alleges his was a more prominent role, but police only gained access to the contents of a secure mobile phone seized from the defendant at yesterday’s hearing.

Martin Towers, prosecuting, asked Judge James Adkin to allow the prosecution further time to make a thorough examination of the phone to see if there is any relevant evidence.

Judge Adkin agreed, but said he would only allow police until the next hearing to complete inquiries. He remanded Mazetti in custody until the hearing, on May 15 .