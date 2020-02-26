TRIBUTES have been paid to a “much loved” man who died in a crash on Monday night.

Michael Bulmer died when his car hit a bridge pier on the A689, near the Sands Hall roundabout, Sedgefield, just after 10.30pm.

The 38-year-old, from Spennymoor, was driving a silver Ford Mondeo which was travelling east along the A689 when the collision occurred.

A spokesperson for Durham Police said it appears the car has left the road and struck the safety barrier before colliding with the bridge pier.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with deepest regret that we announce the death of Michael whose life was taken in a tragic collision on the A689.

“He was a much loved family member and friend, he will be sadly missed by many.

“The family wishes to thank everyone for their support at this very difficult time, and ask to be left to grieve in peace.”

Any witnesses or anyone who has any dashcam footage is asked to contact Durham Constabulary Collision Unit by calling 101 or 0191-375 2159 quoting incident number 611 of February 24.