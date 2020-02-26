A PEDESTRIAN died after he was hit by a car on Monday night, police have confirmed.
Durham Constabulary is investigating the incident which happened at about 11.15pm on the A688, near to Thinford Roundabout, at Spennymoor, County Durham.
It is believed a blue VW Golf car was travelling west towards the roundabout when it collided with a man, who is thought to have been in the carriageway.
The 36-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers have appealed to anyone with information, particularly dashcam footage, to contact Durham Constabulary Collision Unit by calling 101 or 0191-3752159 quoting incident reference number 621 of February 24.