A STRETCH of the A688 in County Durham is expected to remain shut throughout rush hour following a crash in the early hours of this morning.
Emergency services remain at the scene of the collision which happened near Thinford, Spennymoor, at about 5am.
The stretch of road affected runs from Thinford Saddlery to the electricity substation on Thinford Lane.
Durham Police said the A688 will remain closed in both directions from the A167 (Thinford roundabout) to A177 until further notice.
A spokesperson said access can still be gained into Hett village if travelling from Metal Bridge, but HGVs are asked to seek an alternative route.