POLICE have confirmed three men were arrested after another man was allegedly assaulted at a home in Shildon at the weekend.

A Durham Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a house in Scott Street, Shildon, at 5.30pm on Saturday following reports that a man had been assaulted.

"The 25-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was treated for head injuries. He has since been released."

"Three men were arrested on suspicion of assault. Two aged 39 and 40 have been released on bail, while the third, aged 26, was released under investigation."

A resident,who did not want to be named,said: "Scott Street was closed by police at about 5.30. There was an ambulance parked in the middle of the street and there there were four police vans and two police cars.

"I saw a man being arrested and handcuffed and being marched down the street with two police officers and put into the back of a police van.The street was cordoned off for a long time."

Forensic officers from Crime Scene Investigation Unit, wearing blue and white boiler suits, were still at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

Police Inquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone who has any information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 270 of February 22.