POLICE investigating the theft of £550 of goods from a supermarket have appealed for help to trace three suspects.
Officers from Bishop Auckland police want to speak to the two men and a woman about the alleged shoplifting incident in Morrisons, Bishop Auckland, on December 15.
During the incident, two men and a woman entered the store, selected items including razor blades and baby clothes to the value of £550, and left without paying.
The first man is described as bald, and wearing dark trousers and a jacket.
The second man is described as wearing jeans, a blue, white and red bobble hat, a light jacket and brown shoes.
The woman is described as having blonde hair, wearing light trousers, boots and a pink coat.
Anybody with any information relating to the incident, or who thinks they may recognise the people in the CCTV images released, is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting reference number CRI00239503.
