EMERGENCY services are continuing to search for a person who may have fallen into the River Wear at the weekend.
A multi agency search operation was launched yesterday following reports that someone may have gone into the river near the Toronto Bridge, or Newton Cap Viaduct, in Bishop Auckland.
Durham Constabulary has this morning urged members of the public to stay away from the area for their own safety.
A spokesperson said: "We are aware of a number of people who are planning to go to the area this morning.
"Conditions near the river are particularly hazardous and we would request people stay away from the area for their own safety."
