POLICE are dealing with a serious incident in Shildon.

It is understood from neighbouring residents that a man has been taken to hospital, while another has been arrested, after police were called to Scott Street at about 6pm on Saturday.

Forensic officers from Crime Scene Investigation Unit, wearing blue and white boiler suits, were still at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

A resident who did not want to be named said: "Scott Street was closed by police at about 6pm. There was an ambulance parked in the middle of the street and there there were four police vans and two police cars.

"I saw a man being arrested and handcuffed and being marched down the street with two police officers and put into the back of a police van.

"The street was cordoned off for a long time."

It is understood that a man was assaulted.

A resident said: "People are in shock. There were people in the street in their pyjamas looking on. Everyone was stunned."

Durham Police have been contacted for a statement.

