FORMER Darlington Football Club chairman George Reynolds has appeared before magistrates charged with blackmail and witness intimidation.

Mr Reynolds, 83, of Neville's Cross, Durham, who appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Saturday has also been charged with with two counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of harassment.

Mr Reynolds was given the order last September after he was convicted of harassing a Durham county councillor.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in court again on Wednesday, March 25.