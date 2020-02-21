A NEW monthly market will launch next month giving traders the chance to showcase their produce with the community.

Durham Markets Company is encouraging businesses to take part in the craft and producers’ market which will be held in Bishop Auckland.

From March 2020 onwards, the market will be staged between 9.30am and 3.30pm on the last Thursday of each month, and will support local and independent traders.

Operated by DMC 4 Durham Community Interest Company, the market will become an additional town attraction for tourists and visitors, showcasing food and drink producers and entrepreneurs based in the region.

Director Colin Wilkes commented: “We’ve been involved in markets in Bishop Auckland for a couple of years and can see the town rapidly becoming a destination.

“Its appeal is widening as various attractions open around the market place.

“With this new market, our aim is to attract both locals and visitors, giving them somewhere to shop and an opportunity to support independent businesses and producers.

“To help new traders we will be supplying stalls ready assembled, so they don’t need to worry about having their own stall.”

Bishop Auckland Councillor, Joy Allen, added: “Since 2013, I’ve been keen to return vibrant markets to Bishop Auckland.

“Working with Durham Markets Company has been a proactive and successful partnership, and I’m pleased that we have developed new plans for 2020, with the craft and producers market a valuable addition to the town centre calendar.

“We’ve seen businesses grow in recent years, starting with a market stall before taking premises in Bishop Auckland and creating new jobs too.

“We’re hoping this new market will support local businesses with their growth plans too.”

Durham Markets Company will also be continuing the family-friendly Full Moon Street Food Markets on the last Friday of the month between 4pm and 9pm.

The evening markets will showcase street food vendors from the North-East alongside live music performances and family entertainment.

Businesses interested in trading at the new market can email james@durhammarkets.co.uk