THE search is on to find two 'domestic helpers' who will be responsible for the upkeep of a County Durham estate and paid a healthy salary of £57,600 each per year.

Perfect Household Staff, which describes itself as an international agency offering "exclusive" private estate management, is hoping the lucky candidates will be able to start as early as next month.

The estate, understood to be five miles from Barnard Castle, comprises of a main house complete with nine bathrooms and eight bedrooms, a stable block with outbuildings, pool house and its own swimming pool.

Although the details of the clients have been kept under wraps, whoever gets the 'handyman' role will occasionally drive the clients to and from railway stations and airports with other tasks including:

Responsible for the management and maintenance of the Estates property and physical assets

Responsible for lawns, garden/herb area, and patios around house

Maintain stock of logs for open fires, light/clear when necessary

Maintain garden machinery and arrange repairs/servicing

Irrigation, mowing of paths.

Oversee security of the estate particularly when principals are absent

Meanwhile the 'housekeeper' will be responsible for "normal housekeeping elements" such as cleaning, tidying, laundry, fire setting and washing up, with other duties including:

Keeping the general areas clean and tidy

Cleaning of upholstery - hoovering, leather cleaning, steam cleaning, wiping

Shopping, flowers, household admin - Supervision of maintenance jobs when needed

Keeping bedrooms clean and tidy

Assistance with meet and greet, food prep, drinks pouring and food serving

Organisation the cupboard and kitchen cleaning.

But the roles are not open to everyone, Perfect Household Staff stipulates successful candidates are expected to have at least four to five years of experience with previous work in a private household.

The successful candidate, paid £1,200 a week, will also have to demonstrate they are familiar with cleaning antique furniture, marble and silver polishing.

Rewardingly, those successful will get to live in a three-bedroom cottage on the estate with their accomodation and bills covered for the duration of employment.

A spokesperson for Pefect Household Staff told The Northern Echo that the wages were '100 percent' real, and the wage reflected the duties involved.