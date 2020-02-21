FORMER Darlington Football Club chairman George Reynolds has been arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order, The Northern Echo understands.
Mr Reynolds was given the order last September after he was convicted of harassing a Durham County Councillor who had objected to his planning application to build holiday pods in Toft Hill, near Bishop Auckland.
Planning consent was subsequently refused.
It is understood that Mr Reynolds, of Neville’s Cross, Durham, was arrested this morning in relation to messages on social media.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “An 83-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.
“He remains in police custody.”
