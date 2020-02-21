THE People's Postcode Lottery came knocking on the doors of seven people as their street was randomly selected to net a February windfall.
Seven residents on Teesdale Walk in Shildon won £1,000 each as People's Postcode Lottery ambassadors handed out the prizes.
On Friday, Danyl Johnson sent his congratulations to the winners of DL4 2NB and said: "What a fantastic way to kickstart the weekend. I’m sure our winners will be out celebrating tonight."
Every day twenty postcodes across the UK are selected to win a Daily Prize of £1,000 - meanwhile winning residents at postcodes announced on Saturday and Sunday win £30,000.
So far the People's Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500m for thousands of charities across the country.
Before New Year, one County Durham resident scooped £30,000 after playing in the Postcode Lottery.
The winner from Greenwood Avenue in Burnhope, near Stanley, won the top prize just days before Christmas on Saturday, December 21.