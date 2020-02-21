A MAN branded "a disgusting individual" by police has been jailed after a fight in a town pub.

Lee Adams appeared in handcuffs in the dock at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court yesterday.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of using threatening and abusive words and behaviour and another of assaulting an emergency worker on February 15 in Ferryhill.

John Garside, prosecuting, said: "He was asked to leave the The Greyhound pub and refused. He grabbed hold of the victim by the neck and the two of them became embroiled in a fight."

A police officer said in a statement that Adams, of Ford Terrace, Chilton deserved a custodial sentence.

Adding: "In 11 years as a police officer I have never met a human being as violent as Mr Adams.

"I appreciate that some members of the public do not like the police.

"Mr Adams is a disgusting individual who deserves a custodial sentence."

Michael Clarke, mitigating, said Adams did not start the fight and accepts that "it got a bit out of hand".

Adams was sentenced to four weeks in prison and must pay £100 compensation to the officer he assaulted.