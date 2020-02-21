A STAR from a popular TV cooking show will join the line-up for a North-East food festival this spring.

Great British Bake Off’s Alice Fevronia is the latest celebrity guest to be announced ahead of Bishop Auckland Food Festival’s return on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19.

The Bake Off contestant won over the judges and the public during her time on the show, and is looking forward to creating more bakes in the festival’s free cookery marquee.

The cooking star made it all the way to the finals on the hit Channel 4 show thanks to her creations and enthusiasm, and she will be demonstrating some of her favourite recipes at the festival on Saturday, April 18.

The line-up includes MasterChef co-presenter John Torode, Saturday Kitchen regular Joe Hurd and reigning MasterChef champion Irini Tzortzoglou.