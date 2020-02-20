MILK snatchers have struck again in County Durham.

Police have reissued an appeal for information after a string of milk stealing incidents – which started back in October 2019 – have become more frequent.

It is thought the thieves are following a milkman's route – and have also started taking eggs and orange juice.

A spokesperson from Hanover Dairies said: “We are refunding customers on the same day and it’s having a huge impact on the business.

“The problem seems to have escalated in the last few weeks as they seem to be following our milk delivery man around.

"This has been troubling for many of our customers and it is hurting our business in that area.”

Police are investigating and have stepped up patrols on the milkman's route.

Most of the thefts have occurred around Tow Law and the Crook and Willington areas.

A Police spokesman said: “We are working closely with the company delivering the products and enquiries are ongoing.

"We would encourage any residents with information to contact the Crook Neighbourhood Team by calling 101.”