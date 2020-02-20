A STAR from a popular TV cooking show will join the line-up for a North-East food festival this spring.

Great British Bake Off's Alice Fevronia is the latest celebrity guest to be announced ahead of Bishop Auckland Food Festival’s return on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19.

The Bake Off contestant won over the judges and the public during her time on the show, and is looking forward to creating more bakes in the festival’s free cookery marquee.

The cooking star made it all the way to the finals on the hit Channel 4 show thanks to her imaginative creations and enthusiasm.

She loves to travel and as a geography teacher she spends the school holidays sampling different cultures and cuisines.

She will be demonstrating some of her favourite recipes at the festival on Saturday, April 18.

She said: “I’m really excited about coming to Bishop Auckland. Having spent three years at university in Durham, I love County Durham and I am very much looking forward to spending some time there and experiencing what the food festival has to offer.”

She will join a line-up of several celebrity chefs, including MasterChef co-presenter John Torode, Saturday Kitchen regular Joe Hurd and reigning MasterChef champion Irini Tzortzoglou.

Fellow Bake Off contestant Jane Beedle will deliver a series of baking workshops for children and adults.

Visitors will be able to enjoy demonstrations by celebrity chefs without buying a ticket.

Bishop Auckland’s historic marketplace and surrounding streets will be bustling with more than 150 food and drinks traders selling the finest produce the region has to offer.

Visitors will have the opportunity to try a range of street food, drinks, desserts and more.

