ANOTHER teenage girl has died under the care of a mental health trust.

Emily Moore, from Shildon, in County Durham, is the third teenager to die under the care of Tees, Esk and Wear Valley (TEWV) NHS Foundation Trust since last June.

The 18-year-old died at Lanchester Road Hospital, near Durham, where she had been for seven days, on Saturday.

Emily had previously been an in-patient at West Lane Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where two 17-year-old girls died last year.

The trust, which runs both hospitals, is carrying out a review.

Her father David, who last year staged a protest outside the now-closed West Lane Hospital, because of concerns about her care, has spoken out after her death because he says improvements must be made.

He says TEWV “failed” his daughter and wants answers about her care, calling for senior figures at the trust to lose their jobs.

He said: “My wife and I have lost the most precious daughter to mental health under TEWV care.

"One death in their trust is bad, but to have three in eight months."

Emily spent time at West Lane Hospital, and then Ferndene Hospital in Northumberland, last year. She was admitted to Lanchester Road Hospital, this month, and died on Saturday, just days after her 18th birthday.

Her organs have been donated to five other people.

Mr Moore said: “Emily was a bright, caring, intelligent young woman, who will be forever missed by her family and friends.”

He added: “Emily was a kind and considerate individual and she has done the ultimate in kindness by saving the lives of five people by donating her organs."

“We support her decision to be an organ donor and can’t be prouder of what she has done.”

Colin Martin, chief executive at TEWV NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of Emily.

“We aren’t able to provide any further details at this time, however, we always carry out a full review when someone under our care dies and we will prioritise any immediate actions.”

Last July, Mr Moore protested outside West Lane Hospital, with a large banner spread over his car saying: “This hospital is slowly killing my daughter.”

She is the third teenage girl under the care of the trust in eight months. Christie Brayley, of Newton Aycliffe, died last June and Nadia Sharif, of Middlesbrough, died in August, when West Lane Hospital was closed by the CQC after being rated as "inadequate".

The CQC has carried out an inspection of TEWV, which is yet to be published.