THE family of a beloved teaching assistant who died suddenly have installed two defibrillators in time for the second anniversary of her death.

Relatives of Seonaid Hill, who died in January 2018, wanted to give the mother of two a lasting legacy and prevent similar cardiac related deaths.

Mrs Hill’s brother Calum Taylor, from Newton Aycliffe, decided to hold a charity football match to raise money in her honour following the tragedy.

The event took place in summer 2018 at Moore Lane Sports Club and saw a team of Mrs Hill’s friends challenge a Newton Aycliffe pub team to a match.

Since then, her relatives have set up the ‘Kick It 4 Seonaid’ community association and have worked to raise money to install defibrillators in Newton Aycliffe and teach first aid in schools.

The first machine was installed at the Neville Community Centre and shortly after the team raised money to install a machine at St Mary's Catholic Church on Burn Lane.

The have also worked with partner David Sutton-Lloyd to deliver first aid to primary school pupils.

Mr Taylor said: "I didn't realise we'd get this far after holding that first football match. We've now launched a community organisation and I think Seonaid would be really supportive of everything we are doing and would love the way the community has come together as we wouldn't of been able to do it all without them.

"Our plan for the future is to create a golden circle of defibrillators around the town to make sure everyone is within five minutes distance from a machine should they ever need it.

"We've turned the tragedy into something positive and are currently working with Ruff 'N' Tumble Adventure World, in Aycliffe, to support them in their plans for an on site defibrillator and have donated £400 towards the campaign."

To donate to the Ruff 'N' Tumble Adventure World campaign call 01325-313777.

For more information visit @KickIt4Seonaid on Facebook.