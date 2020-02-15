FAMILIES who visit their local library this half term could win tickets to see much-loved play, The Tiger Who Came to Tea.
Youngsters who borrow or reserve three children’s books from a Durham County Council library between yesterday and Saturday, February 22 can enter a draw for the chance to win a family ticket to the see the play at Gala Theatre, Durham, on Saturday, February 29 at 3.30pm.
The play comes to Durham after a run on the West End, promising tea-guzzling tiger antics to delight the whole family.
Councillor Joy Allen, Cabinet member for transformation, culture and tourism said: “We have so much to offer this half-term. Whether your children are in love with reading, inspired to get creative with crafts, or want to open their imaginations, our libraries are a great place to be.
“We are delighted to offer tickets to this magical play, inspired by a beloved bedtime book. Books and the stage play important roles in sparking our imaginations and offering magical experiences, reflected in our competition.”
For other show times and tickets visit galadurham.co.uk