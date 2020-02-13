HEAVY snowfall in parts of the region has caused some schools to announce they will close for the day.

COUNTY DURHAM

Forest-of-Teesdale Primary School

The school will close on Thursday, 13 February 2020 (All day) and re-open on Friday, 14 February 2020 (Morning). Reason for closure: adverse weather conditions.

Butterknowle Primary School

The school will close on Thursday, 13 February 2020 (All day) and re-open on Friday, 14 February 2020 (Morning). Reason for closure: School is closed today as due to the adverse weather there will not be enough staff on site to supervise the children safely.

Cockfield Primary School

The school will close on Thursday, 13 February 2020 (All day) and re-open on Friday, 14 February 2020 (Morning). Reason for closure: Adverse weather, staff cannot get to work.

Frosterley Primary School

The school will close on Thursday, 13 February 2020 (All day) and re-open on Friday, 14 February 2020 (Morning). Reason for closure: School is closed today as due to the adverse weather there will not be enough staff on site to supervise the children safely.

Stanhope Barrington CofE Primary School

The school will close on Thursday, 13 February 2020 (All day) and re-open on Friday, 14 February 2020 (Morning). Reason for closure: Adverse weather conditions in and around Weardale.

Woodland Primary School

The school will close on Thursday, 13 February 2020 (All day) and re-open on Friday, 14 February 2020 (Morning). Reason for closure: School is closed today as due to the adverse weather there will not be enough staff on site to supervise the children safely.