FORMER football chairman George Reynolds has been issued a temporary stop notice to cease work after his plans to create ten holiday lodges were refused.

Mr Reynolds said he is fighting back following the notice placed by Durham County Council and accused the organisation of having a year-long vendetta against him.

He said: “No work has gone on at the Toft Hill site, the only thing we’ve put down is dolomite for health and safety reasons. It is a big conspiracy but the temporary stop notice doesn’t affect me one little bit because I’m not doing anything there. The council are nit picking over anything they can think of.

“This Reynolds smear campaign has been going on for a year, they don’t like me and I don’t like them. I am now taking legal action”

The notice came after planners unanimously rejected proposals put forward weeks after he was convicted of harassing a councillor.

He was accused of visiting the councillor’s home and shouting at her before sending her letters.

Mr Reynolds proposed the holiday lodges on a site north west of the A68, at Toft Hill, which was considered at a planning meeting at County Hall, in September.

The plans were rejected following a recommendation by the planning officer.

Mr Reynolds believes the proposals were thrown out due to an ongoing feud between him and Durham County Council.

Stuart Timmiss, the council’s head of development and housing, said: “Planning permission to develop the site at Toft Hill was refused in September and any development work is, therefore, unauthorised. Despite this, and the harm identified in the reasons for refusal of the planning application, work has re-commenced on the site.

“We have, therefore, served a temporary stop notice requiring works to cease on the site immediately.

“One of the main purposes of the planning system is to protect communities from inappropriate development. Failure to comply with a temporary stop notice can amount to a criminal offence and, as such, if the temporary stop notice is not complied with, the council will have no choice but to consider commencing court proceedings.

“We deny any allegation of victimisation against Mr Reynolds and maintain that the planning application was dealt with appropriately. If he is dissatisfied with the outcome of the planning process, he has a right of appeal.”