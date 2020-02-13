A CRAFTING company has chosen to support a charity established in memory of a little boy who captured the hearts of the nation.

Crafter’s Companion – based at Newton Aycliffe – has named the Bradley Lowery Foundation as its charity of the year.

Staff at Crafter’s Companion have organised several events to support the foundation throughout the year including a Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, a summer fundraiser and a special Christmas campaign.

The team will also set up in-store donations at Crafter’s Companion’s three UK stores and will participate in a number of the charity’s fundraising activities.

Employees on the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) team voted for the Bradley Lowery Foundation after the company’s founder, Sara Davies, was unveiled as the charity’s newest patron last year.

Since it was founded, the Bradley Lowery Foundation has raised more than £3m for dozens of poorly children, established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer and donated more than £200K to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

Mrs Davies said: “I’m really proud that the team has decided to name the Bradley Lowery Foundation as Crafter’s Companion’s charity of the year. It’s a local charity that does fantastic work on a national scale."

“Our CSR team were fantastic in their support of national and local causes last year. The group raised more than £4000 for Children in Need and £5000 for Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity so I’m extremely excited to see how they can help Gemma and the team.”

Gemma Lowery, founder of the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Bradley’s mum, said: “We were delighted to get Sara’s support as our patron last year and we’re even happier now we have the support of her whole team at Crafter’s Companion.

“The company’s fundraising will help us to continue our work supporting poorly children and their families across the UK.”